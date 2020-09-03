Renee Young shares disheartening experience on FOX

In the week leading to WWE SummerSlam, Renee Young made headlines when reports about her leaving WWE surfaced on the internet. On the WWE SummerSlam kickoff show, Renee Young bid farewell to the WWE Universe, confirming the rumor.

Renee Young shares experience about working on FOX

Renee Young was on the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast. During the show, the former WWE announcer spoke about the possibility of going to AEW. Also, on the podcast, Renee Young spoke about the canceled WWE Backstage show that aired on FS1.

"I was a little surprised in the sense that, we got a vague email, 'we have a Zoom call today.' I was like, 'What?' I message a producer and go, 'Is this bad news?' He's normally great about keeping me in the loop and he didn't respond to me. I was like, 'Oh shit, something is up.' It sucks that Backstage got canceled, I think it was starting to get into its groove. The show still could have been more than it was. To me, it started to feel like another WWE kick-off show, and that's not what the heart of the project started out as. That was disheartening to me. Going to work for FOX, I was like, 'Hell yeah, now we can get out from under the thumb.' You hear the stories about being overproduced (in WWE). To get away from that and be under the FOX umbrella, I was like, 'We can finally do some stuff.' No, we can't. Our hands are still tied." (h/t Fightful)

One of the biggest moments of WWE Backstage was when fans saw the return of CM Punk. Many fans never expected to see Punk remotely working anything related to WWE. Renee Young spoke about how WWE handled him and whether he was given a script.

He didn't do anything all that controversial to upset people. At first it was like, 'Eh, what's he going to say?' Once he was on, it's not like he just wanted to sh*t on everything, what's the point of that? People expect that to a certain degree."