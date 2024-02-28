Replacement for major WWE exit is "brilliant," says Bill Apter (Exclusive)

According to Bill Apter, the replacement of a former WWE personality has led to a fresh new look for the company.

The replacement in question is Lee Fitting, who took over the media and production duties after Kevin Dunn resigned. This has led to changes in how the show is presented on TV, much of which has been appreciated by fans and veterans alike. Bill Apter has also been very taken in with Lee's work.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's UnSKripted this week, Apter praised Fitting's production style while commending Kevin Dunn's work.

"Since the new person from ESPN [Lee Fitting] has taken over the Kevin Dunn spot, there is a whole fresh look to the production of RAW and SmackDown, and even NXT, and I love it. Kevin Dunn's stuff was brilliant. The new guy's stuff, I forgot his last name. The new guy's stuff is brilliant, too. It's a whole new, it's a freshen up too from what the product was. I think it's going along with the growing of what's going on now." (14:07 onwards)

You can check out the full video here:

As of now, it remains to be seen what other changes Lee Fitting will implement into WWE programming in the coming months.

