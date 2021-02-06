Future WWE plans for Shinsuke Nakamura possibly revealed - Reports

Shinsuke Nakamura has found himself on the right end of a push recently on WWE SmackDown. Unfortunately for Nakamura and his fans, it appears that this is not leading to something bigger down the line as WWE's plans for the Japanese Superstar are somewhat different.

On a recent episode of WWE SmackDown, Shinsuke Nakamura ran the gauntlet match, nearly becoming the No. 1 contender to face Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship.

Unfortunately, thanks to Roman Reigns and Jey Uso's interference, that win was handed to a reluctant Adam Pearce instead. Despite that, Shinsuke Nakamura has had quite a large push on WWE over the last few weeks.

Not only has the Japanese Superstar gotten back his old theme music, but he has also definitely turned face as he has become a fan favorite once again.

However, according to a report from The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, this will not lead to Shinsuke Nakamura getting a major push on WWE.

Instead, it appears that The King of Strong Style has been informed that his role is to create new stars in WWE.

The strong performance at the gauntlet match was because of a late switch, as originally, Cesaro was earmarked to run through before he got stopped. Unfortunately, WWE decided to not push Cesaro in that role because the Superstar had not re-signed with the company yet.

There have been reports that Cesaro's WWE contract has been set to expire for some time after WrestleMania 37. However, according to the report, Cesaro is expected to stay in WWE.

In this situation, Shinsuke Nakamura is not the main focus of WWE at the moment and instead may be pushed, but only in a role where he will do battle and create new stars.

Shinsuke Nakamura's King Of Strong Style gimmick is back on WWE

While Shinsuke Nakamura may have been given the role of being the one who creates stars in WWE, that is not necessarily bad. The Superstar is back to his King Of Strong Style gimmick and his old theme. In this role, it will also allow Shinsuke to put on regularly consistent and entertaining performances.

These performances may, in turn, give WWE all the motivation that they need to give him a better push down the line. For now, it appears that Shinsuke Nakamura may be appearing in several top matches in the coming weeks.