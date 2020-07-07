More WWE employees test positive for COVID-19

A number of WWE employees have tested positive for COVID-19.

Recently, WWE put a compulsory face mask policy in place for those attending the TV tapings.

According to a recent report from Pro Wrestling Sheet, there have been more instances of positive COVID-19 tests among WWE personnel. The company ran a series of tests among those in attendance for the most recent round of TV tapings at the WWE Performance Center, some of which came back positive.

The sources for PWS have also stated that WWE has performed more than 1,500 tests for the coronavirus and that tests before every taping will continue "for the foreseeable future". 30 individuals from the Performance Center - from in-ring performers to those working backstage - have all tested positive for COVID-19 over the past three weeks.

While WWE hasn't released any names or statistics regarding the positive test results - and why would they? Employees such as Renee Young, Adam Pearce, and Kayla Braxton have all made public their own positive tests for the virus- two positive results in Braxton's case.

WWE, for their part, have installed an official face mask policy for those in attendance at any TV taping.

We wish all the WWE employees who have tested positive - or anyone fighting the virus, for that matter - a quick recovery.