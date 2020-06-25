WWE presenter Kayla Braxton reveals she has been tested COVID-19 positive for the second time

After Renne Young, WWE presenter Kayla Braxton has also been tested positive for the coronavirus.

Braxton took to Twitter to reveal she has contracted the virus for the second time.

Earlier today, WWE presenter Renne Young revealed on social media that she has contracted COVID-19, hours after her husband Jon Moxley was removed from this week's AEW Dynamite after he had indirect contact with someone who had contracted the disease.

Man. What a few days. My show gets cancelled and I get Covid. Wear your masks and wash your hands. Stay safe, everyone ❤️ — Renee Young (@ReneeYoungWWE) June 25, 2020

WWE on-air talent Kayla Braxton also took to Twitter and revealed that she has tested positive for the coronavirus for a second time, after initially contracting the virus back in March.

WWE presenter Kayla Braxton has tested positive for COVID-19 for the second time

Kayla Braxton took to Twitter this morning and revealed that she has been tested positive for COVID-19 for the second time. Braxton wrote on Twitter that she initially decided to be quiet about it but following the revelation of other WWE talent who have contracted the virus, Braxton felt it was her responsibility to share her side of the story as well.

Braxton wrote that one can contract COVID-19 more than once and revealed that she contracted it in March for the first time and thought she was invincible after eventually recovering from it. However, that wasn't the case, as Braxton has now once again tested coronavirus positive.

Here is what she wrote on Twitter:

Was keeping it quiet but since everyone else is sharing, I feel like it is my responsibility to share this PSA: YOU CAN GET COVID-19 MORE THAN ONCE! I had it back in early March and then thought I was invincible after I recovered. Not true. Dont be dumb like me. — Kayla Braxton (@KaylaBraxtonWWE) June 25, 2020

It has been previously reported that a few WWE personnel have been tested positive for COVID-19 after WWE's latest round of testing. Further backstage reports have claimed that one in-ring talent has contracted the disease and the total number could possibly be somewhere around the "two dozen range".

WWE Superstars Sami Zayn and Roman Reigns previously removed themselves from WWE tapings as both men decided to stay home for safety precautions. Reigns' decision saw him get replaced by Braun Strowman at this year's WrestleMania 36 card, where 'The Big Dog' was set to challenge Goldberg for the WWE Universal Championship. Zayn, meanwhile, was forced to vacate the WWE Intercontinental Championship.

WWE did issue a statement that they will continue to run COVID-19 tests on their talent, production crew, and employees ahead of their TV productions for the coming few weeks. We wish a speedy recovery to everyone who has been tested positive for COVID-19.