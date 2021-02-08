Report: WWE considering using cutouts in audience for WrestleMania 37 after Super Bowl success

WWE is considering using lifelike cutouts of fans in the audience of WrestleMania 37, alongside the few fans that will be in attendance, according to reports.

The WrestleVotes twitter account, which regularly updates fans on stories and news from within WWE, has tweeted saying that a "source" has confirmed WWE are looking into the possibility of having cutouts amongst the audience for WrestleMania 37, after the visual success of last night's Super Bowl:

Good news! Text from a source just now saying WWE will 100% discuss having the cutouts again. Says “it’s beyond dumb to not, RJS looked wonderful for what it was”

This counteracts earlier reports that WWE was against the idea of having cutouts in the stands, as previously reported by WrestleVotes:

With the Super Bowl tonight at Raymond James Stadium -home of WrestleMania 37 in 9 weeks- so far, WWE has been against the idea of filling the “empty” seats w/ cutouts as the NFL has done. I assume that decision will be discussed again now as the stadium looks great. #SuperBowl

Good news! Text from a source just now saying WWE will 100% discuss having the cutouts again. Says “it’s beyond dumb to not, RJS looked wonderful for what it was” https://t.co/gs59k4ru3k — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) February 8, 2021

Given that WrestleMania 37 will be hosted at the Raymond James Stadium, it seems like the decision makers at WWE may have had a change of heart after watching the Super Bowl emanate from the same venue.

WrestleMania 37 will have a limited crowd in attendance

It looks like WrestleMania 37 will be a one-off in terms of fan attendance for now:https://t.co/jY0TLAG6M6 — WrestleTalk (@WrestleTalk_TV) February 4, 2021

It was announced back in January, when WWE unveiled its plans for the next three WrestleManias, that there will be a limited capacity audience in attendance for WWE's biggest event of the year.

Advertisement

However, as things stand, it seems WrestleMania 37 may be the only upcoming event fans will be allowed to spectate live. During the latest WWE Financial Call, WWE Chief Financial Officer Kristina Salen made it clear that there will be no fans allowed at any WWE events, except for WrestleMania, until the second half of 2021 at the very earliest.

“[We] don’t expect any other ticketed events until the second half of 2021" H/T WrestleTalk.

Here's hoping arenas and stadiums around the world will be safe for all sports fans to return to, sooner rather than later.