WWE plans to have fans in attendance at WrestleMania 37

WWE has announced its plans for the dates and locations of the next three WrestleMania events. As previously reported, WrestleMania will indeed be moved back to mid-April and will be taking place in the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Like WrestleMania 36, the 2021 event will take place over two nights, rather than one. However, unlike last year's WrestleMania, which took place in the empty WWE Performance Center, it seems as though WWE is planning to have fans in attendance at this year's event.

This line in the press release sounds like FANS WILL BE AT WRESTLEMANIA THIS YEAR!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/G8JkqoqLOB — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) January 17, 2021

Part of the WWE press release on the upcoming event reads as follows:

"In coordination with local partners and government officials, WWE will announce ticket availability and safety protocols for WrestleMania 37 in the coming weeks. Information on additional WrestleMania Week events is forthcoming."

The original plan was for WrestleMania 36 to take place in the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, which is now where the event is planned to happen in 2021.

WrestleMania 36 was the first, and potentially only Show of Shows ever to take place without any fans in attendance.