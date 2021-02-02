Report: WWE haven't decided on a WrestleMania opponent for Bianca Belair

Bianca Belair wowed the WWE Universe over the weekend as the winner of the women's Royal Rumble match, and also as the Iron Woman of the match. Following the historic Royal Rumble win for SmackDown Superstar Bianca Belair, reports have emerged that WWE is yet to decide on a WrestleMania opponent for The EST of WWE.

According to Dave Meltzer and Brian Alvarez on the most recent edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, it is not known who Belair will face. Of the decision not yet being made, Brain Alvarez said:

"Bianca Belair - we do not know yet who she is going to be challenging at 'Mania."

Dave Meltzer added to this:

"They have not completely decided, so we are still up in the air on that one. But I think it's going to be Sasha Banks because it just feels like she's on SmackDown, and it just makes sense. I don't know, it could be Asuka, but it feels like - I don't know what they're doing with Asuka, but they could be going for Charlotte Flair."

Bianca Belair has stated in the past that she would like to face Sasha Banks at WrestleMania

In the build-up to the 2021 Royal Rumble, Bianca Belair has claimed multiple times that she would like to face current SmackDown Women's Champion Sasha Banks at WrestleMania, and has stated that this would be making Black History.

In the past, Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks have teamed up on occasion on SmackDown in tag matches, each time facing Bayley, the rival they have in common.

Bianca Belair has not yet stated who she will go on to face at WrestleMania 37, but both SmackDown Women's Champion Sasha Banks and RAW Women's Champion Asuka would be worthy competitors for the star come April.

The episode of Wrestling Observer Radio that covers this story can be listened to in full here.