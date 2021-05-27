Report: WWE RAW to have Jimmy Smith added to its announce team

Now that Adnan Virk is out as lead commentator on WWE RAW after seven weeks behind the desk, it seems that the company didn't waste any time finding his replacement. And, if reports are true, it's going to be another figure from the sports world - but outside of wrestling.

WWE and Adnan Virk have mutually agreed to part ways.



WWE thanks Adnan for his work. https://t.co/17ZEiUWXbr pic.twitter.com/J8TjRmIhY6 — WWE (@WWE) May 25, 2021

Reports broke out today that WWE were looking at two names to join RAW's commentary desk. It didn't take long, though, for RAW's newest addition to be revealed. According to a report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (h/t to PostWrestling), former MMA fighter and American Ninja Warrior host Jimmy Smith. Smith had previously worked with the company on NXT TakeOver: Stand and Deliver and was reportedly working hard to prepare for the potential role.

Back stage at NXT with the MAN Gable Steveson. Get that gold! pic.twitter.com/cGssLdm9Oo — Jimmy Smith (@jimmysmithmma) April 9, 2021

Virk, an announcer for MLB Network, took over the lead commentator role for RAW seven weeks ago, but the reception to his performance was mixed.

Does Jimmy Smith have the credentials to host WWE RAW?

Smith joins Mauro Renallo in an exclusive club of announcers from the world of MMA to join WWE on one of their major shows. Previously, he had been an analyst for both Belator and UFC and continues to host his Unlocking the Cage on Sirius XM regularly.

Smith would be presumably joining Corey Graves and Byron Saxton on the RAW announce team this Monday. We're still waiting on WWE to make this announcement official, assuming they do.