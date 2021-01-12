Report: WWE unwilling to dismantle ThunderDome so fans may attend Royal Rumble

WWE is unwilling to deconstruct the WWE ThunderDome which would allow some fans to attend the Royal Rumble pay per view, according to reports.

The WrestleVotes Twitter account, which regularly releases rumors and updates from the world of professional wrestling, stated that WWE sees the removal of the WWE ThunderDome as too stressful to be done for the sake of just one night. Therefore, the WWE ThunderDome will likely remain in place for the foreseeable future.

Here is what WrestleVotes posted in their tweet:

"Still getting a ton of Royal Rumble / fan attendance questions. The fact of the matter is WWE views the stress, manpower and complete undertaking of removing the ThunderDome for one night as just too much to make it all work. Sad but true. The wait continues."

Initially, reports suggested WWE would be totally unable to allow fans to attend the Royal Rumble over COVID concerns. However, this tweet seems to imply it is more of a technical and logistical issue, as opposed to a mass safety issue.

Given that the ring is totally surrounded with hundreds of hi-tech screens, through which fans can interact with WWE programming in a virtual capacity, it's understandable that WWE would want the ThunderDome to remain in place for the Royal Rumble, as well as all other upcoming events.

With COVID remaining a very serious issue in the United States and around the world, it is unknown when fans will be able to attend WWE events in large numbers once again.

The WWE ThunderDome is currently located at Tropicana Field in Florida

The WWE ThunderDome has been the home of WWE television for the past several months, with both WWE RAW and SmackDown being broadcast from the WWE Performance Center - WWE's official training facility - at the start of the pandemic.

The state-of-the-art facility has moved home since it's original debut. Between August and December 2020, the ThunderDome was housed at the Amway Center in Florida, before being moved to the nearby Tropicana Field, where it resides today.