WWE will not have fans in attendance for Royal Rumble, according to reports

As many have predicted, the upcoming WWE Royal Rumble pay per view will be a crowdless event.

While it was initially hoped by some in WWE that the company would be able to have some fans in the audience in a safe capacity, this no longer appears to be the case.

Jon Alba of the Living the Gimmick podcast recently tweeted that, as of right now, WWE is not planning on allowing fans to attend the Royal Rumble event.

"Just dropped on @theLTGpodcast: Multiple sources indicate there are currently no plans for #WWE to have fans at the Royal Rumble."

Alba went on to say that although plans do often change in the world of pro wrestling, the current understanding is that things will continue as they are in terms of WWE crowds for now.

"As I've noted, it's pro wrestling, plans are always subject to change. But the plan as of now, Jan. 7, does not include fans in attendance at Tropicana Field. FWIW, Florida had 17,783 new positive COVID cases announced Wednesday."

Reports that emerged last year had suggested WWE were looking to hold the Royal Rumble at a location away from the WWE ThunderDome, in the hopes of allowing a limited audience to watch the event in person.

WWE ThunderDome will host Royal Rumble with no crowd

The Super Bowl in Tampa will have limited-capacity at the outdoor Raymond James Stadium, while AEW runs limited-capacity at its outdoor Daily's Place venue.



The ThunderDome, as #WWE has said, is a closed set, and remains that way for now. — Jon Alba (@JonAlba) January 7, 2021

With the WWE ThunderDome now set to host a crowdless Royal Rumble, it's safe to say the 2021 edition of the event may end up being the most unique of them all.

WWE has been broadcasting their weekly shows from the WWE ThunderDome at Tropicana Field in Florida since December 2020. Before this, production had been based at the Amway Center, also in Florida.

Crowd reactions are the heart and soul of the Rumble experience and having no crowd in attendance will make for a very interesting night, for both the WWE Superstars participating in the Royal Rumble match itself and the fans watching along at home.

Superstars who have currently declared for the Royal Rumble match include fan favorites such as Daniel Bryan and Big E.