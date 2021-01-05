Reported backstage politics in WWE to make Ric Flair look weak (Exclusive) 

The much-hyped Legends Night edition of WWE Monday Night RAW made for quite an odd viewing experience. Several 'legends' graced the occasion with their presence, and Ric Flair was inarguably the biggest name on the list alongside Hulk Hogan.

Ric Flair, however, had a night to forget.

The latest episode of WWE RAW had Lacey Evans flirting with Ric Flair. The Nature Boy would eventually cost Charlotte Flair and Asuka a tag team match, as Evans and Peyton Royce picked up a non-title win over the Tag Team Champions.

An upset Charlotte ordered her father to make his way to the back. The intense staredown was made even more impactful by Ric Flair's remorseful and dejected look.

Vince Russo explained on the Legion of RAW post-episode review show that what happened on RAW was reportedly a continued attempt to make Ric Flair look weak on TV. Russo said that it was all part of the backstage politics to weaken Ric Flair, which WWE has apparently been doing for a long time.

"This is all backstage politics of making Flair look weak that they have been doing forever."

At what point do you say, no, I'm not doing it: Vince Russo on Charlotte possibly rejecting such WWE angles involving Ric Flair

Ric and Charlotte Flair.

Advertisement

Vince Russo continued to explain that Charlotte is a big enough star now to stand up and voluntarily reject angles that involve her putting down her father.

"But, at what point, Charlotte, who is a star now, at what point does Charlotte say, 'Ah, you know, I'm really not going to do that to my dad.' I'm really not making my dad look like a big puss on; yeah, at what point do we say that, bro. What are you going to tell me? This is going to turn into an angle. Are we going to do something with Ric Flair and Charlotte again? No bro. We'll probably never see Ric again. So, at what point do you say, no, I'm not doing it."

Russo also highlighted that WWE's production team made an amateur error as Ric Flair was seen smiling around in a pretaped scene during the episode, much later after Charlotte Flair's segment. Russo said that such mistakes are not expected to happen at WWE's level.

Advertisement

"Later on, in the show, they obviously pretaped the scene with Flair because he is all smiles and kidding around, but his daughter just dressed him down. Even that, like I know you guys freaking pretaped that earlier in the day not freaking realizing that his daughter just castrated him, would he be closing around in the back? It's stuff like that. This should not happen at this level. This should not happen at their level."

Why did Ric trip his daughter during the tag team match? Is there some tension building up between the Flairs? Is there an angle that WWE wishes to explore with Ric Flair and Lacey Evans? Was it just to write off Ric Flair from WWE TV again? There are just some of the many questions that will hopefully be answered in the weeks to follow.

If any quotes are used from this article, please credit Legion of RAW with Dr. Chris Featherstone & Vince Russo and add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling.