Reported backstage reactions to Bruce Prichard replacing top WWE executive

Backstage reactions to Bruce Prichard being announced as WWE's interim Head of Talent Relations have seemingly been mixed.

Last week, The Wall Street Journal reported about John Laurinaitis' possible involvement in assisting Vince McMahon to conceal an alleged affair with a former employee. Amidst further investigations, the former Head of Talent Relations has reportedly been put on 'administrative leave.'

Meanwhile, Bruce Prichard has been associated with the McMahon-led company since the mid-80s. In addition to being a talent, he worked as a producer, commentator, manager, and top executive.

Per a recent report from PWInsider, WWE employees apparently had a "who else were they going to choose" attitude with the appointment of Prichard as Laurinaitis' replacement. Considering McMahon's family's trust in Bruce, it didn't seem like anyone else would get promoted.

Moreover, the employees reportedly claimed that while the former Head of Talent Relations is also being investigated, he is still 'technically' part of the company.

While Mr. McMahon appeared on the latest editions of SmackDown and RAW, Laurinaitis was reportedly not at the tapings for either show.

Five law firms are reportedly investigating WWE's Board of Directors

Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, first announced they were inspecting WWE's Board of Directors.

Recently, four more law firms, Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP, Rosen Law Firm, Bragar Eagel & Squire, and Labaton Sucharow LLP, issued press releases stating they were looking into the investigations.

They also provided their contact details to WWE shareholders to contact them for any queries about their legal rights and claims.

A press release stated:

"Scott+Scott is investigating whether members of WWE’s board of directors or senior management failed to manage WWE in an acceptable manner, in breach of their fiduciary duties to WWE, and whether WWE and its shareholders have suffered damages as a result."

Since Mr. McMahon stepped back as Chairman and CEO of the company, his daughter Stephanie McMahon has become the interim CEO and Chairwoman. She has not addressed fans directly since the announcement of her new role.

With Bruce Prichard as the temporary Head of Talent Relations and investigations already in progress, it is yet to be seen what is in store for the company's future.

