Reported confirmation of Cedric Alexander's new nickname on RAW

Cedric Alexander has found it difficult to make his way onto WWE's Monday Night RAW as of late, mostly showcasing his talent on Main Event. He appeared on last night's episode with a new nickname, which is reportedly here to stay.

Alexander took on Baron Corbin on the November 7 episode of the red brand. While the 2-minute match ended in an easy victory for JBL's apprentice, the former member of Hurt Business had the term "Prime'' highlighted in his pre-match graphic. The commentary also uttered, "It's Prime Time" during his entrance. This hints towards "Prime" being his new nickname.

Steve Carrier of Ringside News took to Twitter to report that "Prime" is indeed Cedric's new nickname.

"The announcers also yelled "It's Prime Time" when he came out, so that's definitely his new nick name," Steve tweeted

While the former RAW Tag Team Champion lost a quick match last night, appearing on the show coupled with him getting a new nickname might signal an uptick in fortunes for Cedric Alexander.

WWE seemingly cans the 24/7 Championship on last night's RAW

WWE seemingly canned the 24/7 Championship on last night's RAW after Nikki Cross literally threw the title belt at a trashcan.

Dana Brooke has had a stranglehold on the gold for some time now and she defended the title against Cross on last night's episode of the red brand. Nikki, who now seems to be aligned with Damage CTRL, took down her opponent and won the championship.

In a backstage segment later that night, Nikki Cross was seen throwing the belt in a trash can, which could be a visual marker for WWE to do away with the title after 3.5 years of its existence.

WWE @WWE Nikki Cross just disposed of the 24/7 Title backstage on #WWERaw Nikki Cross just disposed of the 24/7 Title backstage on #WWERaw! 😲 https://t.co/2kQb7Ur7jh

During this time, the title has changed hands countless times and R-Truth has won the Championship on a whopping 54 occasions.

While the future of the 24/7 title is unknown at the moment, it is likely that we have seen the last of the comedic championship in the company now creatively headed by Triple H.

