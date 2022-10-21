Plans are reportedly in motion for the 30-year anniversary show for Monday Night RAW in January 2023.

The first episode of the show aired on January 11, 1993 on the USA Network and emanated live from the Grand Ballroom in the Manhattan Center in New York City. The show replaced Prime Time Wrestling, which was WWE's weekly television show on the same network for the preceding 8 years.

1534 episodes and almost 30 years later, RAW is now one of three WWE brands (along with SmackDown and NXT) and is often referred to as the promotion's flagship show. The show revolutionized the way professional wrestling was aired on TV in North America. While previous episodes were shot weeks and months in advance, the Monday Night show aired live on most weeks, now an industry-wide practice for most major shows.

WrestleVotes on Twitter have reported that WWE might be heading back to the Manhattan Center for the 30th-annniversary show.

"I’m told plans are in motion for the 30th Anniversary of RAW show coming up in January. Prior to the new leadership taking over, having the show from The Manhattan Center again in NYC was on the table. I’m unaware if that’s the case still." they tweeted

WrestleVotes @WrestleVotes I’m told plans are in motion for the 30th Anniversary of RAW show coming up in January. Prior to the new leadership taking over, having the show from The Manhattan Center again in NYC was on the table. I’m unaware if that’s the case still. I’m told plans are in motion for the 30th Anniversary of RAW show coming up in January. Prior to the new leadership taking over, having the show from The Manhattan Center again in NYC was on the table. I’m unaware if that’s the case still.

WWE last went to the Manhattan Center for the 22 January 2018 episode of RAW, celebrating the show's 25th anniversary. While much of the episode was filmed in the more modern Barclays Center across town, some segments were filmed in the historic Grand Ballroom.

The 25th Anniversary episode of RAW was received poorly

The January 22 2018 episode of RAW, which celebrated the 25th anniversary of the show, was received rather poorly by fans.

The lackluster card for the show was the least of its troubles. While The Miz defeating Roman Reigns for the Intercontinental Championship was a big-match, other matches on the card - like Rhyno and Heath Slater vs. Titus Worldwide, and Bray Wyatt vs. Matt Hardy - left much to be desired.

Secondly, splitting the broadcast into two locations was much more than just a logistical nightmare. From what can be gathered, the fans at the Manhattan Center received the shorter end of the stick. The lack of live action for them led fans to demand refunds by the end of the show.

Finally, this episode was considered the beginning of the end of The Revival's (AEW's FTR) time in WWE. The highly acclaimed tag team became joke-fodder for 'way-past their prime' D-Generation X, who humiliated the duo and cost them their match against The OC.

Now that WWE is under new management with Triple H as the Head of Creative, fans can expect a much better 30th anniversary show for Monday Night RAW.

Poll : 0 votes