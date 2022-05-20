Reported backstage reason for Stephanie McMahon's "leave of absence"

The WWE Universe was taken aback after Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon's announcement of her sudden leave of absence from the company to focus on her family.

Stephanie McMahon has witnessed the company grow and transform over the years. During her brief stint as a competitor inside the ring, McMahon was the heel alongside her husband, Triple H. Before taking on the role of Chief Brand Officer, McMahon was the Director and Senior Vice President of Creative Writing in the early to mid-2000s.

Based on a report by Wrestlenomics, an employee of WWE stated that over the past few weeks it was reported that her roles and responsibilities would be taken down a notch. While no formal reason for the announcement has been confirmed yet, there are rumors abuzz that her husband Triple H's health issues scare has been a key reason for this decision.

The 45 year-old has been an ambassador for the company as well as responsible for the brand's reputation enhancement. The Game has returned to WWE as an executive, and he is longer overlooking NXT, in whose upliftment he played a crucial role.

People within WWE were caught off guard with Stephanie McMahon's announcement

McMahon's leave of absence will come into effect from tomorrow. While she stated that she was taking a break, she also highlighted that she would be making her return in the future.

As reported by PWInsider, many colleagues at the company were unaware of McMahon's decision to step down for a while before she made the announcement on social media.

Many WWE Superstars like Alexa Bliss, Sonya Deville, Carmella, and Johnny Gargano took to Twitter to share their support on the announcement.

McMahon made her first appearance on-screen in 1999 during her father Vince McMahon's feud with The Undertaker. She is also a one-time Women's Champion after defeating Jacqueline and most notably feuding with Hall of Famers Lita, Trish Stratus, Ronda Rousey, and even her own father. What do you think of Stephanie McMahon's announcement? Let us know in the comments section below.

