"Reporting directly to Vince" - Wrestling legend names former WWE employee who was not trusted backstage 

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell recently spoke about his experience working with John Laurinaitis.

Johnny Ace, or John Laurinaitis, was part of WWE as the Head of Talent Relations. He was named in the misconduct allegations alongside Vince McMahon. As investigations ensued, he was allegedly relieved of his responsibilities and fired from the company.

On a recent episode of Story Time with Dutch Mantell, the former WWE manager spoke about his perception of Johnny Ace. He mentioned that people had to be careful around him because he would report everything back to Vince McMahon. Mantell suggested that Laurinaitis was just a "Yes Man" and would always echo McMahon's opinions on any particular subject.

"Laurinaitis, nobody could trust him. You could tell just by talking to him. You could tell because some guys just give a little bit of trust. With Laurinaitis, you couldn't even do that. You had to watch what you said around him because all that he's doing is going back and reporting directly to Vince. Whatever Vince's temperature is on a situation, will be his temperature. He'll just add a little more to it to make Vince feel like you had it right the first time." [0:47 - 1:27]

You can watch the full video here:

John Laurinaitis holds a win over John Cena in WWE

While John Laurinaitis is seemingly well and truly out of the WWE, he can still boast of a win over John Cena in a one-on-one encounter.

The bout took place back in 2012 on the Over the Limit pay-per-view. Laurinaitis was at the height of his power and found himself in a No Countout, No Disqualification Match against The Cenation Leader. However, the former on-screen authority figure had an ace up his sleeve in the form of Big Show.

During the closing stages of the match, Big Show appeared and knocked out Cena with the WMD allowing Laurinaitis to pick up the win. In the weeks following the event, Cena got his retribution by beating Ace and his cohorts in several Handicap matches on RAW.

