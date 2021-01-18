Reports: Backstage news on original plans for the finish to last week's WWE RAW

Last week's WWE Monday Night RAW ended with Alexa Bliss shooting a fireball in Randy Orton's face.

The Viper was in the middle of a Street Fight with Triple H, a last-minute replacement as original plans called for Orton to be facing WWE Champion Drew McIntyre in the main event.

So how much did that actually alter the overall plans for the show's finish?

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, not at all. Sapp reports that Bliss and Orton's fireball angle was always the plan to finish the show regardless of Orton's opponent.

So whether it was McIntyre or The Game, the show's finish would have remained the same. But most likely without a sledgehammer being lit on fire.

Triple H being injected into WWE RAW was a last-minute change for the red brand after WWE Champion Drew McIntyre tested positive for COVID-19 and was immediately placed into quarantine.

The company was able to pivot the opponent for Randy Orton and still give the WWE Universe the planned finish for the evening, which has to be seen as a success, all things considered.

For those wondering about the actual fireball itself, Sapp confirms that it was indeed real and not computer-generated. That is something that could have been done given the nature of the ThunderDome venue, where shows are currently aired.

However, Sapp said that WWE heavily edited the shots to give viewers the illusion that the fireball actually came in contact with Orton. In reality, WWE did it safely, and no one was harmed in the closing moments of RAW.

What did you think of the end of WWE RAW this week? Were you a fan? Or were you hoping they would go in a different direction? Let us know by sounding off in the comments section below.