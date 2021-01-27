Reports: Backstage news on why WWE is revealing surprises ahead of the Royal Rumble

Surprises are arguably the best part of the WWE Royal Rumble. Not knowing the next Superstar to come out once the clock strikes zero is half the fun. Plus, surprise entrants that no one expects, like Edge's return last year, create magical moments that the WWE Universe will remember forever.

However, this year, WWE seems to be taking a different approach to this Sunday's pay-pay-view. Edge announced last night on RAW that he would be returning to the ring at the Royal Rumble, something that is out of the norm for WWE. So what is the reasoning behind that?

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, WWE decided to announce Edge ahead of time since there will be no live crowd in attendance this Sunday. Had fans been able to attend this year's Royal Rumble, they most likely would have kept it a secret.

From a WWE standpoint, the logic behind it is that it will help generate a bigger buzz for Sunday's event. The company hopes to bring back some lapsed fans who have heard that Edge is coming back and decide to order the WWE Network to check it out.

One year ago. Feels like a decade doesn’t it? Last years story was once in a lifetime. No sense trying to recreate that. Impossible. I don’t have you there. This year my journey is different. I’m not just happy to be back. I want back what I never lost and it starts this Sunday. pic.twitter.com/bmSTyr6nHC — Adam (Edge) Copeland (@EdgeRatedR) January 26, 2021

WWE Backstage will reveal entrants to the Royal Rumble 24 hours before the event

Edge's return isn't the only surprise given away ahead of time as WWE Backstage returns this Saturday at 8 PM EST on FS1. The show will announce the 30th entry into the Men's Royal Rumble match and the women who drew one and two for their Rumble.

As for the reasoning behind that, Sapp reports that WWE wants to keep FOX happy and hopes that these announcements will drive a big number to Backstage on Saturday night.

After the Peacock announcement yesterday, it's probably in the company's best interest to continue to make the people at FOX happy. With SmackDown being WWE's highest-rated weekly show, a healthy relationship with their broadcast partner is a no brainer.

Who will be the 30th entrant in the Men's #RoyalRumble and the #1 & #2 entrants in the Women's Rumble? Find out exclusively on #WWEBackstage!



📺: Saturday 8e/5p on @FS1 pic.twitter.com/k7OMTwNPmc — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) January 26, 2021

What do you think about WWE revealing surprises ahead of the Royal Rumble? Are you happy about it? Or would you rather not know ahead of time and find out as they happen? Let us know by sounding off in the comments section below.