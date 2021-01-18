Reports: Backstage news on WWE's current plans for this year's Hall of Fame ceremony

In 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony was postponed. Recent reports suggest that the event will be held in 2021, but the company will be forced to hold a virtual ceremony.

According to Dave Meltzer on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, WWE is currently planning to hold the 2021 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony virtually with no live fans in attendance. This set-up sounds similar to the approach the company used for the SLAMMY Awards in December. The Road to WrestleMania is underway, so fans have been wondering what will happen to the Hall of Fame ceremony.

While Meltzer noted that things can still change in the future, WWE reportedly is favoring this plan right now. But after the company recently announced that WrestleMania 37 will be at Raymond James Stadium over two nights on April 10 and 11, anything is possible.

Of course, the COVID-19 pandemic has already forced WWE to alter its usual strategies. Whereas the company typically holds the Hall of Fame ceremony in an arena full of fans, WWE might have to host a virtual ceremony to protect both the fans and the wrestlers this year.

The WWE Universe has adapted to virtual shows in recent months. The WWE ThunderDome has been quite successful, so the company could use a similar formula for the Hall of Fame ceremony.

The 2020 WWE Hall of Fame was filled with stars

Batista in WWE

Since last year's Hall of Fame class was never officially inducted, some fans expect to see last year's class carry over to this year's ceremony. WWE could also double up by adding even more inductees this year.

The 2020 Class of the WWE Hall of Fame was scheduled to be co-headlined by "The Animal" Dave Batista and the nWo faction. Hulk Hogan, Scott Hall, Kevin Nash, and Sean Waltman were set to represent this legendary faction.

Other members of the 2020 class included The Bella Twins, Jushin Thunder Liger, "The British Bulldog" Davey Boy Smith, and JBL. This class was relatively small, so the company could easily decide to add another name or two to expand the group.

Fans will have to wait and see what happens with the Hall of Fame ceremony this year. At this point, it seems like WWE could opt to hold the event virtually, which could allow the company to experiment with its presentation.