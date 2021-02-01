Reports: Spoiler on a surprise return for tonight's WWE Royal Rumble

It's WWE Royal Rumble Sunday, and you know what that means. Throughout the day, various names have leaked out as surprises for tonight's men's and women's Royal Rumble matches. A new report suggests that Carlito will compete in the men's battle royal.

According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, Carlito is backstage at the WWE Royal Rumble, and he will make a surprise return in tonight's men's Royal Rumble Match.

Much like MVP's Royal Rumble appearance last year, Johnson reports that Carlito is also scheduled for WWE RAW tomorrow night. He might be getting a tryout as a producer for the company in the future.

Carlito is a popular name among WWE fans. He is a former WWE Intercontinental Champion. Along with his brother, Primo, he won the WWE Tag Team Championship and the WWE World Tag Team Championship.

Many fans have been hoping to see Carlito return to WWE since he left the company in 2010. He has largely focused on his career away from the company since this exit. But now, it seems like the former WWE United States Champion will once again stand in a WWE ring.

Carlito was originally promoted for an appearance on WWE RAW Legends Night earlier this month

Carlito, who was originally advertised to be on WWE RAW "Legends Night" on January 4, did not appear on the show. He reportedly opted not to travel for this brief, inconsequential cameo appearance.

This strategy appears to have paid off for Carlito, as he's reportedly set to compete in the Royal Rumble Match. This occasion would mark the first time anyone has seen him on WWE programming since he helped induct his father, Carlos Colon, into the WWE Hall Fame in in April of 2014. Ironically, Carlito himself has poked fun at the fans who always wonder whether he'll compete in the Royal Rumble.

For those of you that still ask every year if I’m going to be in the Royal Rumble. I’ll put it to you like this. https://t.co/fyH5ocjoCf still won’t put me on their alumni page. I hope this clears things up for you😂😂 — carlito (@litocolon279) January 22, 2019

Are you excited about the return of Carlito? Who else would you like to see return at WWE Royal Rumble? Sound off in the comments below.