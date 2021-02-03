Reports: The latest on Carlito's status with WWE

Over the last 48 hours, we've seen the return of Carlito to WWE. That las left the WWE Universe wondering what his actual status with the company is, and now we have our answer.

According to Raj Giri of Wrestling Inc, Carlito is on a three-week trial run with the company. The trial period began on Sunday with the Royal Rumble pay-per-view.

Through his sources, Giri has confirmed that MVP of The Hurt Business was the catalyst in this trial run taking place. This is quite ironic as the WWE Universe has frequently pointed to the similarities between Carlito's return and MVP's the year before. It's being reported that WWE COO Triple H was the one to approve a trial run.

Carlito is on a three-week trial run with WWE right now

It should also be noted that Mike Johnson of PWInsider reports that WWE signing Carlito is now just a formality. Johnson reports that the company was very impressed with the shape he came back in and his in-ring work after not competing in a WWE ring for over a decade.

Carlito found great success throughout his first run with the company, defeating John Cena in his WWE SmackDown debut to win the United States Championship. He later had a run with the Intercontinental Championship and once unified the WWE World Tag Team titles with his brother Primo at WrestleMania XXV.

What's next for the man who loves to spit in the face of people who don't want to be cool? The WWE Universe waits to find out with great anticipation as Carlito works through his trial run.

🍎 @litocolon279 is BACK in action on #WWERaw for the first time in nearly a decade! 🍏 pic.twitter.com/NtBwKP8xxW — WWE (@WWE) February 2, 2021

Are you excited about Carlito potentially signing with WWE? What do you hope his first feud will be? Let us know by sounding off in the comments section below.