Reports: "The Next Brock Lesnar" Parker Boudreaux signs with WWE

Parker Boudreaux has signed a developmental deal with WWE, according to reports.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has reported the young American Football player has signed on the dotted line with WWE, after being spotted backstage at the January 20th taping of NXT.

"He signed a developmental deal and did a publicity photo of him at a Royal Rumble party watching with Eva Marie.” H/T Sescoops

Boudreaux, who stands at six-foot-four and weighs an impressive three hundred and one pounds, has often been compared to former WWE Champion Brock Lesnar thanks to his impressive physique and similar looks.

Boudreaux was well on his way to becoming a Football star of the future, before he suffered a concussion last year and was sent to the sidelines. Now, the young star-in-the-making has apparently left the University of Central Florida to focus on professional wrestling full-time.

Parker Boudreaux was also recently seen on Instagram - where he has a very respectable 35,000 followers - posing with former WWE Superstar Eva Marie, during the Royal Rumble pay per view - adding more fuel to the fire that he may indeed be heading to World Wrestling Entertainment.

Interestingly, Parker Boudreaux refers to himself on his Instagram profile as "The Next Big Thing" - the same title used by Brock Lesnar early on in his WWE career.

Top wrestling names praise Parker Boudreaux

His tweet is not a prediction. It’s a spoiler.



Save this #HustleTweet for future historical reference.@ParkerBoudreaux https://t.co/I9cm4IWXz9 — Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) January 2, 2021

Big names from the world of professional wrestling have already begun to heap praise upon Parker Boudreaux, before he has even officially begun his training to become a WWE Superstar.

Taking to twitter, Paul Heyman - who currently acts as the Special Counsel to WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns - retweeted the football star, who said "big things" would be in store for him in 2021.

However, figures from the world of WWE are not the only ones who seem to have taken an interest in Boudreaux. Former WWE employee and current AEW commentator Jim Ross also posted an update about the powerhouse last year, saying he hopes to see the star in All Elite Wrestling:

Hope to see you in @AEWrestling some day Parker! 🤠 https://t.co/SM6pB9KYHg — Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) April 5, 2020

However, if these reports are true, it seems as though "The Next Brock Lesnar" has chosen his wrestling home.