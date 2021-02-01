Brock Lesnar lookalike Parker Boudreaux hangs out with former WWE Diva during Royal Rumble

Brock Lesnar look-alike Parker Boudreaux posted a picture with former WWE Diva Eva Marie during tonight's Royal Rumble event.

Parker Boudreaux has been making waves for a while now, with many fans calling him the next Brock Lesnar. The behemoth has the look and physique one needs to make it big in the wrestling business, and it seems like he's keen on becoming a wrestler.

During the Royal Rumble PPV, Boudreaux posted a picture titled "Let's get ready to Rumble", and posing beside him was none other than former WWE Superstar Eva Marie. Check out the tweet below:

Let’s get ready to rumble 💪🏼 pic.twitter.com/lyc4Q5IXQQ — Parker Boudreaux (@ParkerBoudreaux) February 1, 2021

Eva Marie posted the same picture on her official Instagram handle, and Boudreaux had an interesting comment in the reply section: "They have no idea!"

Is Parker Boudreaux WWE bound?

As previously reported by Fightful, Parker Boudreaux was recently seen in a backstage area at NXT. Nothing was revealed about the same, but the report led to fan speculation about Parker Boudreaux possibly joining WWE in the near future. It's also worth noting that Parker Boudreaux has stated that he is joining a pro-wrestling promotion soon.

Here's Parker Boudreaux reacting to comparisons with Brock Lesnar:

"I think Brock Lesnar is a tremendous athlete, and while I do take it as a compliment to be told we look alike, I look forward to people getting to see my own unique identity and character in professional wrestling, as well as watch me be my own person. I’m one of a kind. The Next Big Thing."

Boudreaux made waves on Wrestling Twitter when Paul Heyman endorsed him in a tweet. Heyman has managed Brock Lesnar for the better part of his career, and being endorsed by him was the best thing that could have happened to Parker Boudreaux. Heyman began managing Lesnar immediately upon his arrival on the main roster following WrestleMania 18 in 2002. He's currently managing The Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns on WWE SmackDown.

Here's hoping Boudreaux spills the beans soon and reveals what he and Eva Marie have in store for us.