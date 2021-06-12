Reports - WWE interested in bringing back Samoa Joe

Much like how WWE's release of Aleister Black earlier this month shocked the wrestling community at large, so did the release of former NXT Champion Samoa Joe back in April. So it makes sense that along with stories of WWE officials pushing to make Black an offer to return to the company, there are also similar reports we're hearing that the same could be said about Samoa Joe, as well.

Who is pushing for Samoa Joe to return?

Very speculative, but numerous WWE and NXT talent and staff members have informed me that they've heard NXT is interested in bringing Samoa Joe back.



More on Fightful Selecthttps://t.co/U9gV8pQtC6 pic.twitter.com/HTEustYAIv — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) June 11, 2021

In the Fightful Select feature, the side had this to say:

"Fightful spoke to numerous NXT talent and staff on Friday who noted that they heard NXT (not any specific figurehead) was interested in bringing in Samoa Joe," Sapp reported, "Over a half dozen talent in the company and another outside have heard that the interest on NXT's side is for a wrestling role."

Sean and Fightful also indicated that they had reached out to WWE officials regarding a Samoa Joe return, but as of yet have not gotten a response. Sportskeeda will be keeping an eye on this story.

