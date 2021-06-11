5 Ways Aleister Black could be brought back to WWE

Aleister Black was part of a surprising list of names that WWE recently released, alongside Braun Strowman, Lana, Buddy Murphy, Santana Garrett, and Ruby Riott. But unlike others, there's speculation he might have a pathway back into the company.

Black himself has been very open on Twitch over the last few days, detailing many aspects of his time in WWE and even his release. He revealed that many people had told him they were surprised when he was let go, including several high-ups in the company.

Let’s talk subliminal messages in my gear and what my colors meant during matches. Come hang https://t.co/lJdPBS8evn — Tommy End (@TommyEnd) June 6, 2021

This is something that PWInsider has released a report on as well, indicating that there's a backstage push for the former NXT Champion to be brought back into the company. It has been done before with the likes of Daniel Bryan and Drake Maverick, so it's not outside the realms of possibility.

Still, if WWE were to bring back Aleister Black, what would be the best way to do it? In this article, we will explore five different options by which Aleister Black could be brought back to WWE.

#5 Aleister Black could return to WWE by attacking Big E again

Aleister Black attacks Big E

The easiest and most logical way to bring Aleister Black back is to just pick up where they left off with him, by continuing the storyline he had only just started before his release.

A few weeks ago, Aleister Black returned during a Fatal Four-Way match for the Intercontinental Title and attacked Big E, hitting him with the Black Mass, which allowed Apollo Crews to retain.

This return had been hyped by a series of vignettes and it really looked like WWE was invested in Black as a character with a new gimmick. But before we could even get Big E's response to being attacked by Black, he was already on his way out of the door.

So we can have Black surprise everyone and catch Big E off guard, by returning at some point in the future to attack the New Day member again.

WWE could even wait to ensure that the Dutch Destroyer's return can have maximum impact by making him take out Big E when he is on the verge of winning a title or towards the closing moments of a big Grudge Match.

