Zelina Vega set to return to WWE, Details revealed- Reports

Former WWE Superstar Zelina Vega, also known as Thea Trinidad, is reportedly on her way back to WWE. WWE announced the release of Zelina Vega from the company in November 2020. This happened during the fiasco that involved WWE banning its talent from using third-party platforms. Vega was one of the few who openly opposed the decision.

As per the latest report from Fightful Select, Zelina Vega was at the WWE Performance Center this Thursday on May 13 where she was filming something. The report further adds that the working plan is for her to return to WWE:

We're working to learn the context of Zelina's appearance at the WWE PC, but have been told the working plan is for her to return to the company.

Honestly though, if the plan is to bring Zelina Vega back in to WWE then I suspect a lot of people will be very happy.



She's a quality talent and has a lot of untapped potential. She could easily be a star of the Raw Women's division. pic.twitter.com/MahdKSRNyI — Wrestle Critic (@WrestleCritic) May 13, 2021

Zelina Vega's WWE career

After making a name for herself on the independent circuit and in TNA/IMPACT Wrestling, Zelina Vega officially signed with WWE in June 2017. She started appearing on NXT where she soon formed a partnership with former NXT Champion Andrade.

As the manager of Andrade, Zelina Vega made her main roster debut in April 2018 when they were both drafted to Friday Night SmackDown. During her time on the main roster, she mostly appeared as the manager of Andrade. That changed in 2020 when WWE started using her as a singles superstar in the women's division, shortly before her release on November 13.

Let’s cut the weeds, sing our songs and let me tell you a story riddled in sins. You will know me, you will know him. You will dance with me in the abyss. pic.twitter.com/1nNxmvNjk7 — Devil's Blood (@WWEAleister) April 24, 2021

It should be noted that following Zelina Vega's release, her husband and WWE Superstar Aleister Black was also missing from WWE TV for several months. Last month, after WrestleMania 37, WWE started airing vignettes and promos of Aleister Black's return on SmackDown, in what looks to be a new gimmick.

Comment down below and let us know your thoughts on Zelina Vega's rumored return to WWE. Could she be a part of Aleister Black's new act in the coming weeks?