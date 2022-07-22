Research indicates WWE newcomer is more liked than Roman Reigns

Despite being the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, Roman Reigns is apparently not the most liked performer in the company.

According to the latest research conducted by Gambling.com, the company's most recent signee Logan Paul is ahead of The Tribal Chief when it comes to being liked by fans on the internet. Paul inked a deal with WWE last month and will face The Miz at SummerSlam in a singles match.

The research revealed that fans see the YouTube megastar as one of their favorite superstars heading into SummerSlam, with only Happy Corbin ahead of him in positive sentiment. The internet sensation was reported to have 64.39% positive sentiment, while Reigns had 35.20%.

The website mentioned that the data was acquired from Reddit and Twitter, highlighting any words, phrases, hashtags and/or emojis that were known to be positive/happy terms online.

Roman Reigns will have a battle of his lifetime at WWE SummerSlam

Roman Reigns is set to defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in the main event of SummerSlam in a Last Man Standing Match against Brock Lesnar. While The Tribal Chief has gotten the better of The Beast Incarnate in their last few encounters, the latter looks more determined than ever.

Lesnar made his return to TV programming last month after being absent since losing the WWE Championship to Reigns at WrestleMania earlier this year. The former champion wasted no time in going after The Bloodline, laying out Roman and The Usos with F5s.

WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg recently shared his thoughts on SummerSlam's main event, stating that he is backing Lesnar to take home the gold. Here's what The Icon had to say on the Good Morning Football podcast:

"I've got to with the big boy, I've got to go with Brock," said Goldberg. "You never know what is going to happen when Brock gets in the ring with anybody, let alone Roman. We've seen it a couple of times but no matter how many times we've seen those two go at it, there's always going to be something new."

Roman Reigns has not been pinned since making his return to WWE two years ago. The Tribal Chief has decimated everyone on his path to greatness and currently holds both world titles in the company. But if there is one man who can take him down, it's Brock Lesnar.

With Money in the Bank winner Austin Theory lurking in the shadows, the bout at SummerSlam is bound to be a nail-biting thriller.

