"Respect" - Top WWE star tweets a message to AEW World Champion MJF after he defends released superstar

AEW World Champion, MJF, recently sent out a tweet in defense of Zachary Wentz, formerly known as Nash Carter, in WWE NXT.

Carter was released by WWE in April 2022 due to controversial reasons outside of the professional wrestling industry. During his time in the company, he won the NXT Tag Team Championships with Wes Lee.

Taking to Twitter, Lee has now reacted to MJF speaking up in defense of his former tag team partner. He sent a one-word message to the current world champion.

"Respect," wrote Lee

Following Carter's release from WWE, Lee shifted focus towards his singles career in NXT.

He is the current North American Champion, and at the recently concluded Vengeance Day show, he successfully defended the title against Dijak.

Konnan recently spoke about MJF's current run in AEW

Konnan recently discussed whether MJF's character has gone stale in AEW. Speaking on the Keepin' It 100 podcast, the wrestling veteran dismissed the criticism towards the current world champion.

He further mentioned that MJF doesn't deserve to receive backlash from the fans.

"I don’t find his act stale and tell me somebody [that’s] a more valuable player than MJF on that show? You wanna hear what he says and what he does. It’s not always gonna be a homerun. MJF has got a very great batting average as far as he’s done. He makes everything better. We can’t admit he’s stale," Konnan said.

And watch me beat everyone’s new flavor of the month Takeshita Also tune In this Wednesday for @AEW Dynamite to watch Bryan Danielson fall just as he’s a finger tip away from the finish line.And watch me beat everyone’s new flavor of the month Takeshita Also tune In this Wednesday for @AEW Dynamite to watch Bryan Danielson fall just as he’s a finger tip away from the finish line. And watch me beat everyone’s new flavor of the month Takeshita💩 https://t.co/WMF6w6jfyR

MJF won the AEW World Championship by beating Jon Moxley at the Full Gear pay-per-view. He did so with the help of William Regal, who betrayed Moxley and departed the Jacksonville-based promotion to re-sign with WWE.

He is currently feuding with Bryan Danielson and will face Konosuke Takeshita this week on Dynamite.

