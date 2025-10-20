"Rest in Peace"- WWE legend Sir Mo passes away at the age of 58; Mark Henry pens tribute

The wrestling world is mourning the death of beloved WWE legend Sir Mo. Mark Henry also penned a tribute following the veteran's passing.Sir Mo, real name Robert Lawrence Horne, was a major name in the pro wrestling world in the 1990s. He joined WWE in 1993, along with his long-time tag team partner Nelson Frazier. While the duo were formerly known as the Harlem Knights, their team name was changed to Men On a Mission upon joining the global juggernaut. They won the World Tag Team Championship once during their short tenure with the company that ended in 1996.It was recently reported that Mo was battling with pneumonia and blood infection, and was hospitalized earlier this month. Ricardo Rodriguez recently confirmed that the veteran has now passed away.Mark Henry posted a tweet in the rememberence of Sir Mo, noting that it was great to work alongside him:&quot;Rest in Peace Sir Mo! We crossed paths many years ago but It was great to make your acquaintance again even though it was late in our lives,&quot;- Mark Henry postedWWE RAW General Manager also reacted to the death of Sir MoAside from Mark Henry, Adam Pearce also penned a tribute following the death of Sir Mo. The RAW General Manager noted that the vetran was always good to him and they kept in touch over messages:&quot;Saddened to wake up to news that Bobby Horne/Sir Mo passed. Bobby was always good to me, keeping in touch with little messages over the years. Godspeed, Mo. I appreciate you and the time we shared. My heart goes out to his family, friends, and all affected. Rest well, sir.&quot;Adam Pearce @ScrapDaddyAPLINKSaddened to wake up to news that Bobby Horne/Sir Mo passed. Bobby was always good to me, keeping in touch with little messages over the years. Godspeed, Mo. I appreciate you and the time we shared. My heart goes out to his family, friends, and all affected. Rest well, sir. 🙏While Sir Mo did not spend much time in WWE, he was a beloved name among fans. He retired from in-ring competition in 2007, but made a comeback seven years later. Aside from wrestling, Mo was also a promoter and ran SOAR Championship Wrestling with his wife post January 2016.