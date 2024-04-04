Result of Cody Rhodes & Seth Rollins vs. The Rock & Roman Reigns' tag team match at WWE WrestleMania predicted by veteran

Wrestling veteran Matt Morgan believes The Rock and Roman Reigns will defeat Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins at WWE WrestleMania XL.

The Final Boss returned to the Stamford-based company earlier this year and joined The Bloodline. He later challenged Cody Rhodes and World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins to a massive tag team match against him and his cousin, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, on Night One of this year's Show of Shows.

The Bloodline will be banned from ringside during the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match between Rhodes and Reigns on Night Two if The American Nightmare and his partner win the tag team match. However, if the babyface team loses, the title match will be contested under Bloodline Rules.

Matt Morgan addressed the anticipated clash on his Gigantic Pop podcast, predicting that The Final Boss and The Tribal Chief will emerge victorious.

"Let me just point this out, I do think Bloodline wins this. I think they have to win it," he said. [From 01:08:47 to 01:08:51]

Matt Morgan thinks The Rock should make Cody Rhodes bleed again at WWE WrestleMania

Last week, The Final Boss made a surprise appearance on RAW to whisper a few words to Cody Rhodes before leaving the ring. Later that night, he attacked The American Nightmare backstage and into the parking lot, leaving him bleeding.

On the Gigantic Pop podcast, Matt Morgan suggested The Rock could leave the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble winner in a pool of blood again on Night One of WrestleMania XL.

"Cody needs to take the pin, and he needs to get eviscerated. Like, that's why I was surprised The Rock did what he did last week. I thought we would get that blood at Night One of 'Mania, where they go off the air with Cody in a pile of his own blood. Maybe they do it again," he said.

Despite Morgan wanting The Rock to destroy Rhodes on night one, the wrestling veteran believes The American Nightmare must win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship the following night. He claimed he would be heartbroken otherwise.

Do you think Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins will lose to The Bloodline at WrestleMania? Hit the discuss button and sound off.

Please credit Gigantic Pop and give a H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

CM Punk has patched up a long-standing rivalry. More details HERE