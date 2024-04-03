The Rock leaving Cody Rhodes in a pool of blood again ahead of major WrestleMania title match is possible, says veteran

Wrestling veteran Matt Morgan believes The Rock could make Cody Rhodes bleed again ahead of the latter's Undisputed WWE Universal Title match against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania XL.

The Final Boss attacked The American Nightmare backstage and into the parking lot last week on RAW. The Rock busted Rhodes open before wiping his blood on his weight belt, vowing to give the blood-stained belt to the 38-year-old's mother.

Matt Morgan has claimed the scene could be repeated on Night One of WrestleMania when The TKO board member teams up with his cousin, Roman Reigns, to face the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble winner and World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins in a massive tag team match.

Speaking on Gigantic Pop, Morgan claimed Rhodes should be pinned in the tag team match. The wrestling veteran also suggested The Rock could leave The American Nightmare bleeding again before the latter's title match on Night Two.

"Cody needs to take the pin, and he needs to get eviscerated. Like, that's why I was surprised The Rock did what he did last week. I thought we would get that blood at Night One of 'Mania, where they go off the air with Cody in a pile of his own blood. Maybe they do it again," he said. [1:09:43 - 1:09:57]

Cody Rhodes must defeat Roman Reigns at WWE WrestleMania, says Matt Morgan

While Cody Rhodes failed to dethrone the leader of The Bloodline last year at WrestleMania 39, many expect The American Nightmare to end Roman Reigns' historic Undisputed WWE Universal Championship reign at this year's Show of Shows.

During the same podcast, Matt Morgan claimed the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble winner must capture the title this year.

"[Do you think Cody should win the title?] Abso-flipping-lutely. Yes, yes, yes, yes! I will be irate if he doesn't. I'll be heartbroken if he doesn't!" he said.

The Rock and Roman Reigns destroyed Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins last Monday on RAW. It would be interesting to see if The American Nightmare and The Visionary get their revenge at WrestleMania XL this weekend.

