Result of RAW Tag Team Titles match, WWE teases popular faction's split at SummerSlam

Tonight's SummerSlam 2020 pay-per-view saw The Street Profits successfully retain their RAW Tag Team Championships after defeating Andrade and Angel Garza. It was a fairly easy win for Angelo Dawkins and Mont Ford, thanks to the commotion involving Zelina Vega.

The match kick-started with Montez Ford actively taking on both Andrade and Angel Garza. However, he was quickly cornered near the opponent's ring post, and the isolated Champion took a lot of punishment from the challengers.

When Angelo Dawkins was briefly tagged into the match, there was not much he could do before Andrade hot his back with the elbow. The closing moments of the match saw Ford and Angel Garza squaring off inside the ring.

At one point, Zelina Vega tried to distract the official while standing on the ring apron. Following that, Angel Garza ended up bumping into her and Vega crashed into the floor. This prompted Andrade to go and check and Vega.

Back inside the ring, Garza couldn't find his tag team partner. The Street Profits saw an opportunity amidst the chaos and hit their challenger with a Cash-Out following which Garza was pinned.

Following the match, WWE teased growing tension between Zelina Vega, Andrade, and Angel Garza. The latter was seen blaming his manager for the result while Andrade looked on in disappointment over the match result. Interestingly, they have been arguing for a while now.

The feud between Street Profits and Andrade, Angel Garza, and Zelina Vega on RAW

Andrade and Angel Garza defeated The Viking Raiders to become the no. 1 contenders for the RAW Tag Team Championships. They continued to engage in several altercations with The Street Profits in the weeks leading up to their SummerSlam match.

One of the biggest highlights of this feud was Zelina Vega poisoning Montez Ford. Unfortunately for Vega, none of her games worked tonight.

It was expected that Bianca Belair would handle her interferences. The latter was nowhere to be seen tonight, but Vega also could pull off anything drastic to help Andrade and Angel Garza. It will be interesting to see what's next for her and her client on WWE RAW.