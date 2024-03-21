Result of the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match between Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes predicted by veteran

Former WWE Superstar Matthew Rehwoldt (Aiden English) still believes Cody Rhodes will finish his story at WrestleMania XL.

The 2024 Men's Royal Rumble winner will challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship for the second consecutive year at the Show of Shows next month. Although he failed to dethrone The Tribal Chief at WrestleMania 39, many believe he will accomplish the mission this year. Nevertheless, some are doubtful Rhodes will finish his story.

During the latest episode of the Rebooked podcast, Rehwoldt was asked if he still believes The American Nightmare will end The Tribal Chief's historic championship reign at this year's Show of Shows.

"[I feel like it is changing like the wind what people are feeling regarding this story. I think right now we're still very much on track for Cody to win the title at 'Mania, agree or disagree?] Yep. [Nothing has happened to me that has really made me waver from that.] Yeah, same," he said. [42:03 - 42:27]

Cody Rhodes will confront Roman Reigns on WWE SmackDown

The American Nightmare is set to fight Roman Reigns twice at WrestleMania XL. Ahead of their clash on night two for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, Rhodes will team up with World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins to face The Tribal Chief and The Rock in a massive tag team match on night one.

The leader of The Bloodline and the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble winner are scheduled to stand face-to-face inside the ring this Friday on SmackDown. Last Monday on RAW, Paul Heyman urged Rhodes to go to the blue brand alone, promising him The Bloodline would not interfere in his segment with their leader.

While some fans expect The American Nightmare and The Tribal Chief's confrontation to get physical, Matthew Rehwoldt does not think that will happen this week.

