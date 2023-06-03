Retired 34-year-old superstar makes sudden appearance on WWE SmackDown after months of absence

A retired WWE Superstar appeared this week on SmackDown, taking fans by surprise. During the brawl between Bianca Belair and Asuka, Jason Jordan showed up to separate the stars.

Unfortunately, Jason Jordan had to retire in 2018 following a neck injury. He underwent surgery to repair his neck, and though it was reported that he would be out for a year, he has since retired as a superstar.

Instead, he has become a successful producer backstage in WWE and made quite a name for himself. He was reportedly promoted to lead producer overseeing all others at TV tapings.

This week on SmackDown, Jordan appeared when Bianca Belair and Asuka got into a brawl. He appeared as part of the security team and dragged Belair away from The Empress.

Real-EST @WrestlinRealest Jason Jordan gotta chill, bro thinks we can’t see him Jason Jordan gotta chill, bro thinks we can’t see him 😭 https://t.co/JOlwwdC2ok

This is not his first cameo on the show, as he has made some brief appearances since his retirement. He appeared along with police officers to arrest Jeff Hardy back on May 29, 2020.

He was also there on December 9, 2022, when he appeared during the celebration of Kurt Angle's birthday as his kayfabe illegitimate son.

What's your favorite moment from Jason Jordan in WWE? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below.

