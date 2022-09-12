Reported reason retired WWE Superstar Jason Jordan had to take triple duty on WWE SmackDown

Former WWE Superstar Jason Jordan had to take on a major role during this week's episode of SmackDown, pulling triple duty. Reportedly, this is due to recent cutbacks in producer positions.

While over the last two years, WWE has gone through hundreds of releases, earlier this year in July, they released two more stars from backstage roles. The company was looking to fill empty producer positions in the company by bringing in Ariya Daivari and Curtis Axel and giving them producer tryouts.

However, both were reportedly released in July, with other producers having to take on more responsibility as a result.

According to a recent report by Fightful Select, Jason Jordan had to produce three separate matches and segments. This was mainly due to a lack of producers in the promotion. The retired star was the one producing the match between The Brawling Brutes and Imperium to start the show and was also the one in charge of the Braun Strowman and Alpha Academy segment.

He was also the one in charge of the SmackDown Dark Match between The Street Profits and The Usos.

Jason Jordan's work is well received by talent backstage

Jordan's in-ring career was cut short due to a severe injury to his neck that left him unable to take any more bumps. In early 2021, Chad Gable stated that he was working on making an in-ring comeback in the future.

“Speaking from a personal standpoint, he became one of my best friends throughout the [WWE] process and still is. It’s unfortunate what happened to him with his injury, but you never say never. He’s working on it, he’s trying to get back. And who knows, a reunion is always something I would never be against.”

Given Edge and Daniel Bryan, both made comebacks from severe injuries, fans will be looking to see if Jordan can make a similar return down the road. Until then, his work as a producer has earned him praise.

According to a report last year, Jason Jordan's work as a backstage producer has made him one of the more senior workers, getting promoted to lead producer. The report also stated that backstage feeling was that Jordan was "excellent in his new responsibilities."

In his role as a producer, he has been responsible for some of the best-rated segments on WWE TV.

What do you think about a future return to the ring for Jason Jordan? Let us know in the comments below.

