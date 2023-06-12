Retired 46-year-old WWE star in "most excruciating pain" of his life; is forced to go into surgery after having to use crutches

Wrestling in WWE or any other promotion can take a toll on your body that eventually comes back to haunt you. It appears that retired star, Matt Morgan, is now facing the same issue as he is forced to head into surgery.

Morgan worked in WWE between 2002 and 2005 before he was released from the company. He also worked in TNA and in Japan following his exit from the sports entertainment behemoths. The former TNA Tag Team Champion has since focused on working in politics and was elected mayor of Longwood City. He is also serving a term on the Longwood City Commission.

In an emotional post on Twitter, Morgan shared that he was suffering from excruciating pain while asking for prayers from fans. The former WWE star said that he was playing basketball and dunked a ball, but as he landed, he felt a bolt of electricity shooting down his spine, down his left leg.

After consulting with surgeons and doing a reflex test, it was determined he had to have major back surgery, or he would lose all feeling in his foot.

"I can’t take any painkillers for it, because I have to maintain my sobriety. I got an epidural, nothing! Then got a nerve block injection, that lasted for four hours, and then it got worse after it wore off. Each progressing day, my left foot has gotten more numb! Met with five surgeons (both spinal and neurosurgeons) and we’re doing a reflex test on my left foot, they said if I don’t get surgery ASAP I will lose all feeling at it."

Check out the tweet below:

Matt Morgan @BPmattmorgan Please keep me in your prayers gang, as I go in for back surgery at 6am! In a game of basketball, I dunked it, but when I landed, felt a huge bolt of electricity shoot down my spine, all the way down my left leg and foot. Back in 2002 when I first started wrestling, I originally… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Please keep me in your prayers gang, as I go in for back surgery at 6am! In a game of basketball, I dunked it, but when I landed, felt a huge bolt of electricity shoot down my spine, all the way down my left leg and foot. Back in 2002 when I first started wrestling, I originally… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

He shared that he had a history of injuries on his left foot and added that he was sober now while he had been a functioning addict during his time in WWE. He also said that during his run in TNA, he had hurt his tailbone and foot after going through a table and landing on concrete.

Morgan admitted that he had to be on a pair of crutches this week to stop from feeling "crazy pain."

"I’ve had to be on a pair of crutches just to take SOME of the weight off of my left leg to stop that S1 nerve from continuing to cause me crazy pain. So really, I have no choice but this surgery, as per all five surgeons and pain management specialist I’ve spoken to. i’ve never had to have a serious surgery in all my life from my wrestling career, or anything else for that matter!"

The former WWE star asked fans again for prayers and hoped the procedure would go smoothly.

We at Sportskeeda wish Matt Morgan a quick recovery and a successful surgery.

WWE Hall of Famer reacts to CM Punk's big return right here

Poll : 0 votes