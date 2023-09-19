Retired former champion has a strong opinion on returning to wrestling

A retired former champion had a strong opinion when asked if he would return to wrestling once more. The star in question is WWE official Adam Pearce.

Pearce made a few appearances in 1997 for WWE(then WWF). He then went on to perform for several independent wrestling promotions. However, his major stint came when he wrestled in NWA(National Wrestling Alliance), where he won the World Heavyweight Championship five times and the British Commonwealth Heavyweight Championship once. He was also inducted into the NWA Hall of Fame.

He made his return to the Stamford-based promotion in 2013 as a trainer and guest coach. Since 2020, Adam Pearce has become an official and an authority figure for RAW and SmackDown.

On the latest episode of RAW, Pearce was seen having a backstage conversation with The New Day about their upcoming wrestling match against The Viking Raiders. The WWE official told them about Erik's injury, which made Xavier Woods hilariously ask Pearce if the latter was going to step into the ring for the match.

A fan took to Twitter to post about the segment. They wrote that Woods was doing everything to bring the former NWA World Heavyweight Champion back into the wrestling ring.

Adam Pearce replied to the fan with a snippet of himself screaming, "HELL NO!" making it clear that he doesn't want to step inside the ring anymore.

You can check out the tweet below:

Former National Wrestling Alliance World Champion Adam Pearce sent a message to WWE Superstar Chelsea Green

Adam Pearce recently sent a hilarious message to Chelsea Green on Twitter. The current Women's Tag Team Champion is always seen sending out tweets with different demands to the WWE official.

Green posted a picture with a cutout of herself and told Pearce that she had found the perfect tag team partner.

The WWE official replied to her in hilarious fashion. He asked the champion if she meant Piper Niven should team up with Green's cardboard cutout that doesn't have the ability to complain.

"So you want [Piper Niven] to team with a silent cardboard version of yourself devoid of emotion and the ability to complain? Interesting idea."

You can check out the tweet and read more about it here.

Pearce has been a favorable authority figure on television, and fans thoroughly enjoy his work. It remains to be seen whether he will ever step back in the ring.

