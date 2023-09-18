Adam Pearce hilariously roasts current WWE champion

WWE official Adam Pearce has hilariously roasted a 32-year-old champion ahead of tomorrow night's edition of RAW.

It is no secret that Chelsea Green and Adam Pearce simply do not get along. Green returned to the company at the Royal Rumble event in January and has been a thorn in Adam Pearce's side ever since.

Green recently captured the Women's Tag Team Championship alongside Sonya Deville, but the latter's ACL injury meant that the former needed a new partner. Piper Niven put herself into the picture and grabbed the title despite Green not being totally on board with the idea.

Earlier today, Green claimed that a cardboard cutout of herself was the perfect tag team partner. Adam Pearce replied to the post and noted that it was an interesting idea. Green wanted Niven to team up with a cardboard version of the former devoid of emotion and the ability to complain.

"So you want @PiperNivenWWE to team with a silent cardboard version of yourself devoid of emotion and the ability to complain? Interesting idea," he wrote.

Piper Niven responds to WWE official Adam Pearce

Piper Niven appears to be in favor of the idea of defending the Women's Tag Team Championship with a cardboard version of Chelsea Green.

Niven was absent from WWE television for months until she returned last month as Green's new tag team partner. The duo have only competed in one match together so far and defeated Katana Chance and Kayden Carter on the August 21 edition of WWE RAW. Niven was not medically cleared to compete last week on RAW due to an illness.

The 32-year-old took to social media today to react to Adam Pearce's message to her tag team partner. She claimed that her ears are very much in favor of working with a silent version of Green.

"My ears love this idea!" she wrote.

It will be interesting to see if the duo can work together to hold onto the Women's Tag Team Championship moving forward on WWE RAW.

