"Tell WWE management" - 32-year-old claims to have found the perfect partner ahead of RAW

A 32-year-old has claimed to have found the perfect tag team partner ahead of tomorrow night's edition of WWE RAW.

Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville captured the Women's Tag Team Championship on the July 17 edition of the red brand. However, the duo didn't get to enjoy a title reign for long as Deville went down with a torn ACL. Green held a talent search to find a new partner, but those plans were abandoned once Piper Niven returned.

Piper named herself as Chelsea's new tag team partner upon her return to the company. Green is not a fan of Niven as her tag team partner and has been pestering WWE official Adam Pearce to do something about it.

She took to Twitter today and claimed to have found the perfect tag team partner for herself moving forward on RAW. Green hilariously shared a photo with a cardboard cutout of herself and tagged Pearce in her post, seen below.

"LOOK @ScrapDaddyAP I FOUND THE PERF TAG PARTNER!!!! Tell @WWE management," she wrote.

Expand Tweet

WWE star Chelsea Green makes a list of demands

Chelsea Green recently revealed a list of demands that she would like to see come to fruition on RAW.

The former IMPACT Wrestling star has had a rough time as of late on the red brand. She lost to Shayna Baszler this past Monday night in a quick match. Raquel Rodriguez also defeated Green on the September 4 edition of RAW in a bout that lasted less than two minutes.

She took to social media ahead of last Monday night's episode of RAW to reveal a list of demands. Green claimed that she wanted Adam Pearce away from her at all times as part of her demands. She also demanded the ability to have a rematch whenever she wanted and to be able to choose who she competed against.

"#JusticeForChelsea DEMANDS: 1) Adam Pearce 1000 ft from superstar Chelsea Green at all times. 2) Rematch clause invoked whenever, wherever, on whomever. 3) A minimum of 24 hours to prepare for upcoming matches. 4) Approval of all opponents. @WWE."

Expand Tweet

Chelsea Green returned to the company earlier this year during the Women's Royal Rumble match. Since her return, she has become one of the most entertaining superstars on RAW and has made herself many new fans. It will be fascinating to see what lies ahead for the Women's Tag Team Champions.

Which WWE tag team would you like to see face Chelsea Green and Piper Niven for the tag titles? Let us know in the comments section below.

What does Rhea whisper into Dom's ears? We asked her right here