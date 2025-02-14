  • home icon
Retired WWE legend is ready to "dust off" her boots for a huge match

By Anirban Banerjee
Modified Feb 14, 2025 01:52 GMT
The star is ready to return (Credit: WWE.com)
A top WWE legend, who retired, has now said that she is ready to dust off her boots for a huge return to the ring that no one is ready for. She has an opponent in mind.

Mickie James is ready to return to the ring once again after Roxanne named her one of her dream opponents during her interview with No Contest Wrestling. When asked about facing stars at WrestleMania, Roxanne chose five names from the past as her dream opponents. Among them were none other than James herself. Trish Stratus, Lita, Chyna, and AJ Lee were the other stars.

Perez also said that she felt that Trish Stratus and Mickie James were possible dream matches that could actually happen.

James commented on the video, reposting it and saying that Roxanne was going to make her dust off her work boots.

"You gonna make me dust off my working boots @roxanne_wwe 🤠," she wrote.

Whether such a return to the ring can happen or not remains to be seen, but the retired legend may return one more time to the ring for a match against Roxanne, who is noted by several stars as one of the top names in the company currently who is recognized as a current and future WWE Superstar.

Edited by Angana Roy
