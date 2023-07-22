Retired WWE legend returns to SmackDown after almost 5 months to put Dominik Mysterio in a title match

On the latest episode of SmackDown, Dominik Mysterio made his first appearance after winning the NXT North American Championship from Wes Lee - perhaps only appearing to brag about it. A retired WWE legend returned to SmackDown after nearly five months to put Dominik in a title match against Butch after he initially refused to do so.

Shawn Michaels is the legend in question. Just as Dominik said there was nobody from NXT to make the match when being confronted by Butch, HBK appeared and felt like it was a great idea - making the match official.

It was the first time that Shawn Michaels appeared on SmackDown since the WWE Draft. In the Draft 2023 he threw his cue cards away after a handful of NXT stars got drafted to the main roster. The stars included the Women's Tag Team Champions Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn and then-NXT Women's Champion Indi Hartwell.

It will be interesting to see how things play out with Dominik Mysterio as the NXT North American Champion. We imagine that his title reign isn't going to last for very long, but it's a huge first singles title for him to have.

Not only that, but he beat the greatest North American Champion in NXT history to win the title - Wes Lee.

Will Dominik Mysterio get a stronghold over the title, or was he doomed from the start?

