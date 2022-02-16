"I would die to wrestle Roman Reigns" - Retired WWE legend on his dream opponent

Roman Reigns would be Ric Flair’s first-choice opponent if he could face any current wrestler in a dream match.

Flair, a 16-time world champion and two-time WWE Hall of Famer, is widely considered to be among the greatest wrestlers of all time. He competed in his final WWE match in 2008, two years before Reigns joined the company’s developmental system.

Speaking on his Wooooo Nation Uncensored podcast, Flair compared Reigns to one of his most legendary in-ring rivals, Ricky Steamboat:

“I would die to wrestle Roman Reigns the way he is right now. How good-looking is that kid? He’s Steamboat.” [58:25-58:35]

Like Reigns, Steamboat was viewed by many as one of the most gifted performers of his generation. The 2009 WWE Hall of Famer competed in a series of classic matches against Flair between 1977 and 1994.

Ric Flair enjoys Charlotte Flair and Roman Reigns’ work on WWE SmackDown

Over the last few months, many storylines on WWE SmackDown have revolved around SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair and Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

Ric Flair believes his daughter and The Tribal Chief are the two key reasons why SmackDown is a better show than RAW:

“I think it’s the better show myself right now, yeah. I think there’s two reasons. The main two reasons are Roman and Charlotte, but put Sasha [Banks] in the same mix, put Brock [Lesnar] in there. I know Brock is on both shows. It’s two hours. I think FOX is really coming on strong. It’s a great show.” [22:31 onward]

Reigns is set to defend his Universal Championship against Goldberg at Elimination Chamber on February 19. At the same event, Charlotte Flair will team up with Sonya Deville against Naomi and Ronda Rousey.

