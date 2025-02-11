Retired WWE star returns suddenly on RAW after Gunther attacks Jey Uso; gets physically involved

A retired WWE star returned on RAW this week to save Jey Uso and interfere during Gunther's attack. The star's return saw him get physically involved.

Gunther decided to interrupt Jey Uso at the start of this week’s episode of WWE RAW. He attacked the star from behind and took him out, breaking his body onto the announce table and assaulting him repeatedly. Uso was hardly able to stand at that point, and The Ring General was leaving, thanks to security. Jason Jordan, who had to retire from in-ring action due to injury, returned to drag the star away physically.

The star was then escorted out by the security personnel and taken to the top of the stage as Uso announced that he would be facing Gunther for the World Heavyweight title at WrestleMania. The star rushed back, angered by Uso having selected him despite all the warnings he had sent him. He tried to attack Jey, but this time the star was ready and sent him retreating after hitting him with a dive.

However, the star was pulled away from Jey Uso before he could go much further, as a retired WWE star in the form of Jason Jordan, returned with security to drag The Ring General away. He had to get involved physically with both stars to keep them apart. Jordan has been working backstage in the company as a producer since retiring.

