Retired WWE Superstar Wade Barrett recently stated that The Bloodline is up there with the likes of D-Generation X and The NWO.

The group is currently the biggest act in professional wrestling, with members including the likes of Sami Zayn, Solo Sikoa, and the undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions, The Usos, led by the undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

Considering how many titles the group has, Wade Barrett recently claimed on the Out of Character podcast that The Bloodline is as dominant as some very iconic factions of the past.

"The Bloodline have been as dominant as anybody in the history of professional wrestling they’re right up there with D-Generaion X and The NWO for me." From 27:47 to 28:00

The Bloodline's next big challenge will be to make sure Roman remains the champion as he is set to take on Logan Paul at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia on November 5th with the undisputed WWE Universal championship on the line.

Top WWE star thinks The Bloodline is more dominant than DX

Despite the legendary status Triple H and Shawn Michael's faction have in the company, The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa firmly believes his group is greater than the rebelious 90s team.

During an exclusive conversation with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Sikoa said that due to his family holding both the world titles and tag titles, that stat alone puts them above D-Generation X.

"If we wanna be honest, man, The Bloodline has all the belts. DX, there wasn't a point in time when they had all the belts. That just shows you who's the dominant faction, whether it's back then or now. That's my answer." H/T Sportskeeda

D-Generation X recently made their presence known on Monday Night RAW as Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Road Dogg and X-Pac all appeared to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the faction.

Which faction is the most iconic in wrestling history? Give us your thoughts in the comments section below.

Please credit Out of Character and give a H/T credit to Sportskeeda if you use quotes from this article.

Where has Tessa Blanchard been? Find out here.

Poll : 0 votes