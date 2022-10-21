Roman Reigns' Bloodline faction is superior to D-Generation X, current WWE Superstar claims (Exclusive)

Legendary WWE faction D-Generation X was not as dominant as Roman Reigns' Bloodline group, according to Solo Sikoa.

D-Generation X (Billy Gunn, Chyna, Road Dogg, Shawn Michaels, Triple H, and X-Pac) was one of WWE's most popular acts in the late 1990s. Currently, The Bloodline (Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, Paul Heyman, Roman Reigns, Sami Zayn, and Solo Sikoa) is the leading faction in the wrestling industry.

In an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, Sikoa commented on D-Generation X's recent 25th-anniversary segment on RAW. The Bloodline member also revealed that he used to copy the group's trademark taunt during his school days:

"Childhood memories, man. Growing up watching them as a little kid, I was still watching them. When I seen [sic] them I was like, 'Man,' that was pretty cool to relive that moment. The fan inside of me, the kid inside of me, I used to do this [DX chop] when I was little. I used to get in trouble at school, man." [2:24 – 2:43]

Although he grew up as a D-Generation X fan, Sikoa thinks The Bloodline has already surpassed the iconic stable's accomplishments:

"If we wanna be honest, man, The Bloodline has all the belts. DX, there wasn't a point in time when they had all the belts. That just shows you who's the dominant faction, whether it's back then or now. That's my answer." [2:46 – 3:04]

Watch the video above to find out which factions Sikoa would like The Bloodline to feud with moving forward.

Roman Reigns and The Bloodline's WWE dominance in numbers

At the time of writing, Roman Reigns has held the WWE and Universal Championships for 201 and 782 days, respectively. His Universal Championship tenure is the longest world title reign since Hulk Hogan's 1,474 days as WWE Champion between 1984 and 1988.

The Usos, meanwhile, have held the RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Championships for 154 and 460 days, respectively. If they keep hold of the SmackDown tag titles for another 24 days, Jimmy and Jey will break The New Day's 483-day WWE tag title record.

Solo Sikoa also said in the interview that he would like to win the Intercontinental or United States Championship to bring more gold to The Bloodline. He previously held the NXT North American Championship but relinquished the title after joining the main roster.

Do you think Roman Reigns' Bloodline faction is superior to D-Generation X? Let us know in the comments section below.

