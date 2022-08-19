Retired WWE Superstar says Drew McIntyre dream match may entice him back in to the ring

Former Intercontinental Champion Wade Barrett recently revealed that he may be tempted to return to wrestling against Drew McIntyre.

The English wrestler has not been in a match since 2016, with many considering him to be retired from in-ring action.

However, during a recent interview with El Brunch De WWE, the former leader of The Nexus said a match against Drew McIntyre may convince him to return.

"But I will say this, I'm healthy, I'm fit, if the right opportunity came along to get back in the ring to compete against I don't know, maybe Drew McIntyre. Then maybe I can be convinced to get back in the ring once again, we will see, so to be decided." From 48:47 to 49:06

Over the past year, Wade Barrett has lent his vocal talents to WWE's third brand, NXT, where he has worked full-time as a commentator on the show.

Drew McIntyre has something "special" planned for his huge ttle match

In what is undoubtedly one of the biggest matches of his professional wrestling career, the Scottish star is currently getting ready to face off against Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

With his match just over three weeks away, the former WWE Champion recently tweeted that he has something special to show fans ahead of his showdown with The Tribal Chief.

"I’ve been working on something extremely special ahead of #WWECastle with @btsportwwe and my amazing wife, you’re going to be blown away." [H/T Twitter]

Two of WWE's biggest stars will do battle on Saturday, September 3rd at Clash in The Castle in Cardiff, Wales with the biggest prize in wrestling up for grabs.

Who do you see leaving Clash At The Castle as the Undisputed Champion? Let us know in the poll below.

