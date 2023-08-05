Retired WWE Superstar was involved with booking two major segments of today's SmackDown

SmackDown before SummerSlam turned out to be an action-packed night. Several matches were booked on the show, and a retired WWE Superstar was involved in booking two major segments. The star in question is Jason Jordan.

Jason Jordan started his WWE journey as one-half of American Alpha alongside Chad Gable. They had a good run as a tag team in NXT and were even popular with the fans.

However, the team eventually split up following their main roster call-up. Gable went on to form The Alpha Academy with Otis, while Jordan's singles career came to a halt when he was forced to retire from the ring due to an injury. Since then, he has been involved as a backstage producer and has helped put together some important segments and matches over the years.

According to PWInsider, Jason Jordan was responsible for putting together two major matches tonight on the blue brand. The first one was the Brawling Brutes' match against The OC. The bout ended in a no-contest after the Street Profits ambushed both teams.

The second match produced by Jason Jordan was the main event bout between Jey Uso and Solo Sikoa which ended with Jey getting his hand raised.

Jey Uso's match against Solo Sikoa

Chris Park, Adam Pearce, and Michael Hayes were some of the other producers involved in SmackDown tonight.

