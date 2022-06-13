Retired WWE Superstar forced into retirement due to injury produced match featuring Asuka after SmackDown

Retired WWE Superstar Jason Jordan reportedly produced a dark match between Asuka and Bianca Belair last week.

Jordan suffered a severe neck injury in 2018, resulting in his inability to compete in the ring. Since then, he has worked as a WWE producer and made a few sporadic cameos. In May 2020, Jordan appeared in a segment featuring Jeff Hardy. As part of a storyline, he entered the arena alongside police officers to arrest Hardy.

Asuka was recently in a Triple Threat Match with Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair at Hell in a Cell but couldn't win the title. The Empress of Tomorrow has been taunting Lynch despite their recent match for the RAW Women's Championship.

According to a report by Fightful, Jordan produced a dark match following SmackDown. WWE official Adam Pearce oversaw an additional dark match between NXT stars Wes Lee and Sanga.

A fan shared a snippet of the match on YouTube. Check out the video below:

Asuka doesn't seem to be done with Becky Lynch

The Empress of Tomorrow's feud with The Man doesn't seem to be fizzling out any time soon.

Upon her return, Asuka interrupted Lynch, who made her first appearance on RAW following her loss at WrestleMania 38. Big Time Becks was determined to win back her title, but Asuka has been preventing her from doing so, much to her dismay.

Asuka has been tweeting about Lynch, featuring bouts where The Man lost to her, or The Empress had the upper hand. Asuka recently tweeted a clip where she's throwing punches and kicks at The Man.

RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair will defend her title against Rhea Ripley at Money in the Bank 2022 (July 2, 2022). It may be a while before we see Asuka in the title picture again. Considering her recent posts about Dana Brooke, she might be vying for the 24/7 Championship.

