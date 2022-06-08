Retired WWE Superstar sends a message to Matt Cardona following surgery

Former WWE Superstar TJ Wilson (aka Tyson Kidd) extended his support to Matt Cardona (FKA Zack Ryder) following his surgery due to an injury.

Despite a torn bicep, Cardona faced off against Blake Christian in a losing effort at the recently concluded GCW C.O.S. It was then reported that he would be out of action for three to five months post-surgery.

The Impact wrestler tweeted out a picture of himself after his surgery, which was immediately noticed by his former opponent. TJ quoted the post and sent out a heartfelt message to his friend.

"You’ve got this dude! *fistbump emoji*"

Matt departed WWE in April 2020 following unfortunate pandemic budget cuts. Since then, he has made appearances in different indie promotions before eventually signing with Impact Wrestling. On the other hand, TJ retired from in-ring action due to an injury. At the moment, he has taken on the role of a producer.

WWE Legend and wrestling fans send their support to Matt Cardona

Wilson wasn't the only person to send out a message. One-half of The Dudley Boyz also acknowledged Matt's current situation in his replies. Bubba Ray Dudley hoped to see the wrestler on Saturday for the NWA Alwayz Ready event.

Cardona was initially scheduled for a title match against Nick Aldis for the NWA World Heavyweight Championship.

"See you Saturday."

Wrestling fans then also expressed their best wishes for the wrestler's recovery. Check out their tweets below:

Peter Rae @frogbrother83 @TheMattCardona You will get through this and still give everyone the middle finger hope it went well and safe recovery hope to see u in the uk as soon as your all healed up @TheMattCardona You will get through this and still give everyone the middle finger hope it went well and safe recovery hope to see u in the uk as soon as your all healed up 👌

Unfortunately, several different wrestlers from different promotions have also suffered injuries. CM Punk and Bryan Danielson are both taking time off due to an injury at All Elite Wrestling. Meanwhile, in WWE, Randy Orton has been absent due to a back injury, and most recently, Cody Rhodes had to take time off due to a torn pectoral.

The Sportskeeda team is praying for the stars' speedy recovery.

